Blanche Margaret Weber, 94, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She will be forever in our hearts.
Our mom was born Jan. 14, 1926, in Butte, Mont., to Donald A. McAlpine and Margaret (Hayes) McAlpine. She had four siblings whom she loved dearly. Her family moved to Lewiston once she graduated high school and that is when she met and married Junior (Bud) C. Brinkley. Together they had four children, with one son dying at birth. While in Lewiston, she worked at Albertsons while Bud built houses. The family then moved on an adventure to Fall Creek, Idaho, to run a restaurant/bar and cabins to rent. Shortly after, they moved to Elk City, where they built a log cabin and ran a restaurant and motel.
Moving back to Lewiston in 1962, she went to work as a waitress at the Lewis-Clark Hotel. She and Bud later divorced and, in 1972, she married Lenard Weber. Lenard had two daughters who Blanche thought of as her own. Blanche was a hard worker and an amazing woman always looking out for other people’s needs.
After leaving the Lewis-Clark Hotel, Blanche worked at Speer Bullets, sold Avon and later joined the House of Lloyd’s family and became a district manager. She and Lenard went on many trips to Reno and Las Vegas for Eagles conventions, along with cruising to Alaska and Hawaii. They also traveled to Israel, where she was baptized in the River Jordan, and Rio de Janeiro. They loved to camp and go fishing as often as they could. Unfortunately, Lenard passed away in 2004.
Our mom truly loved spending time with people and continued going to Eagles conventions and participating in REAC, with the Special Olympics’ Christmas party being one of her passions. Cruising remained a part of her life, as she went with her family to the Caribbean, Hawaiian Islands and Alaska several more times. She drove and was on a bowling league until she was 90. She enjoyed going to McCall every year with her grandkids, attending her regular TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting, playing cards and bunco every week with a group of ladies she enjoyed very much, and family gatherings whenever and wherever — she was always ready to go. She never complained about anything and was always the life of the party. Fun-loving, kind, sassy, caring and compassionate are just a few words we use to describe our mom ... our GG. She will remain forever in our thoughts and hearts.
Blanche was preceded in death by her brother, Donnie, sister Donna, sister Lorraine, husband Lenard and son-in-law Ray. She is survived by her three children, Sandy (Doug) Reed, Cheryl (Dave) Witt and Thad Brinkley; her two stepdaughters, Kim (Chuck) Gillin and Laura Rose; her sister, Ruby (George) Roe; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. July 18 at the Lewiston Eagles with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the local chapter of the Special Olympics or Shriners Hospital of Spokane in Mom’s name.