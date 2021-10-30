Our mother, Blanche Marie (Appleford) Tippett, 100 years young, completed life’s trail ride Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, and is now with her favorite cowboy once again. She was born Feb. 15, 1921, in Asotin to Orville “Pud” and Pearle (Caldwell) Appleford, of Montgomery Ridge, and passed in Richland, Wash., at Guardian Angels Home, an assisted-living facility where she resided since Sept. 7, 2021.
Mom attended a one-room schoolhouse on Montgomery Ridge through the second grade, riding horseback 4 miles through rain, snow, sleet, zero-degree weather or beautiful sunshine, not about to miss a day of school. By third grade, a school bus began running to take students to Anatone, but during the winter months, it was back to the one-room schoolhouse on Montgomery Ridge. When her older sister, Arlene, started high school, their mother moved to Anatone for the winter months. After Arlene graduated, Blanche boarded with family friends for a few years until her little brother, Lyle, was ready for school. They shared an apartment while they attended school in Anatone.
Blanche graduated from Anatone High School in 1939 with a graduating class of 13. At last count, there were three still surviving, including Mom. Uncle Lyle says it must have been the water. There, she met Jack Tippett, her eventual husband. Dad rode horseback from Joseph Creek, where he attended high school for a time, before he eventually graduated from Central Valley High School in Spokane. Mom and Dad were married March 30, 1941, in Clarkston, residing in Pullman until his graduation from Washington State College (now WSU). After a brief six months in Okanogan County, where Dad was a county extension agent, they moved to the Tippett Ranch on Joseph Creek, a commercial cattle operation. They resided there for 33 years, raising their family, sending the children to a one-room schoolhouse just like she and Dad did, until the eighth grade. In 1957, they purchased a home in Clarkston, where the children continued their public education. Each Sunday afternoon, Blanche would drive to town with the children and then return to the ranch Friday for weekend work. The family spent the summer on the ranch together. In 1975, after the family was grown and finished college, Jack and Blanche sold the ranch and moved to Clarkston, where they maintained a home until Mom’s passing.
Mom and Dad began traveling extensively, going to Europe, Nova Scotia, Hawaii and Alaska, in addition to many other states and numerous cruises. Her hobbies included crossword puzzles, cribbage and tending to her many roses. She was a Lady Elk, a Life Member of the Asotin County Cattlewomen, and a life member of the Asotin County Historical Society.
Mom is survived by her brother, Lyle, of Seattle, nine years her junior; her children, Wayne (Diana) Tippett, of Clarkston, Tim (Marlene) Tippett, of Pasco, Tom (Linda) Tippett, of Pullman, and Jane (Jim) Smith, of Pasco; 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. In addition to the love and care she received from her loving family, she leaves behind a special expression of love to her brother Lyle, and many nieces and nephews, including Donna Bronson, Casey Tippett, Bob Tippett, Sharon Fouste, and Edna and Cheryll Webber, for the love and attention given to her in her old age. As well as, an overwhelming appreciation to Terri Johnson, her in-home care giver for the past eight years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; son Ervie; sister Arlene; niece Robin Appleford; and nephew, Chris Appleford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice, which could include the Asotin County Historical Society or the Tri-State Hospital Foundation. Alternatively, feel free to purchase a rose and plant it in a garden in her memory. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in her honor. A special thank you to Dr. Greggain, MD; Dr. Waller, DDS; all the nursing staff and caregivers, who attended to her needs at Guardian Angels in Richland, and Tri-Cities Hospice. Merchant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.