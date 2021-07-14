Blake Elliott Boyer was born on the dark and snowy night of Dec. 20, 1958. As usual, he was in a hurry and was born at home, in Ione, Wash.
Blake was the middle of five children, raised by parents Evelyn and Butch Boyer. When he was 8, the Boyer family moved to Lewiston where Blake remained and called home. It was there that he met his wife, Sandy Miller. The two married in 1985 and had two children, Matthew and Connie. Blake left this world Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the age of 62. In a hurry, that was Blake.
Salad always after a meal, never before, and no time for dessert. That was Blake.
Following in his father’s footsteps, Blake became a journeyman iron worker for the Local 14. Work took him from Alaska to Georgia to California and all over the Northwest. He was truly great at his craft. With an innately strong work ethic and a unique capacity for understanding how things are built, Blake took pride in doing a job the right way and providing for the family he cherished. Blake would be first to say he was no traditional wordsmith, yet when he was on the road, he took care to write letters to his daughter back home just because he knew she loved them. Industrious and generous, that was Blake.
Measure twice, cut once. That was Blake.
Blake was wild and curious; he was a rebel and an outlaw with a quick wit and raucous laugh. Endlessly stubborn, Blake questioned everything as he carved his own path through the world, qualities that he never lost. He had a fierce and impressive auburn mustache that hardly ever left his face. It sat atop an easy smile and below a pair of sparkling brown eyes that always lit up a room. Needless to say, Blake made friends easily. There was never a question if he was happy to see you. By watching the way he embraced and celebrated the people he loved, you learned friendship. You could find Blake surrounding a fire, arms slung over the shoulders of those next to him to form a chain-link of lifelong companions, their heads thrown back howling in tune to whatever Fogerty or Cash had to sing that night. Wearing his heart on his sleeve, that was Blake.
Tom Petty said, “You belong among the wildflowers; you belong on a boat out at sea. Sail away ... you belong somewhere you feel free.” That was Blake.
Along with his fiery hair, high-arched feet and intense love of music, Blake gave his children his deep appreciation and respect for nature. Whether it was fishing, hunting, camping, boating or going on a drive, Blake was at home. Among the best of times spent outside were the years he coached his son’s Little League teams. A bond ran between the two based on dedication and a love of sport and fun. As a coach, Blake created lasting connections with his community that still stand today, with former players recalling a man they admired and were proud to not only play for but to be in the company of. If there was nowhere to practice, he would drive the John Deere up the street to the school yard to clear a place to play. That was Blake.
He was a leader, and an innovator. That was Blake.
Despite the ups and downs of life, Blake would tell you that his constant source of pride and joy, his greatest accomplishment, was his family — especially watching his children grow into the adults they are today. His loved ones will always remember his unwavering sense of humor. Once, on a family road trip, a bug hit the windshield and Blake asked aloud, “What do you think was the last thing that went through their mind?” Before any of us could think of a response, he exclaimed ... “Their butt!” That was Blake.
His words, laughter and life will echo through the hearts of all who have known him for as long as they live. That was Blake.
Blake was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur L. (Butch) and Evelyn Boyer; sister Claire A. Boyer; and nephew Roby Boyer. He is survived by his wife, Sandy Boyer; son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Grace Boyer, granddaughter Ren Maland; daughter and son-in-law Connie Boyer and Joe Bartholomew; siblings Lynn (Dale) Vallandigham, Michael (Jane) Boyer and David Boyer (LaDawn Baker); by his nieces and nephews, Anna, Dan, Karen, Sarah and Jenna; by his great- and great-great-nieces and nephews; and many other dearly loved family members and friends.
Please join us to celebrate our memories of Blake’s life at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Hell’s Canyon Boat Club. The clubhouse is located at the corner of Post Lane and Highway 129 (2550 Riverside Drive) Clarkston.