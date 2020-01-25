Blaine L. Sutton, 80, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Blaine was the younger of two children born to Ruby and Jerry Sutton, on Nov. 10, 1939, in Ontario, Ore. He attended school in Lewiston before joining the military in 1956. After his military service, Blaine took to the open road and began his truck driving career. He was a family man, setting his roots in Lewiston, where he raised his six children, whom he dearly loved. He was a loving, patient and devoted father.
Blaine was truly a jack-of-all-trades; he could fabricate anything and was full of ideas on how to complete the task at hand, no matter how large or small. He was willing to help in any situation and, if you were willing to learn, he was willing to teach. He was a man of many talents and hobbies. One of his favorites was enjoying his horses with his wife, Cheryl. They both have fond memories of time spent while he was a member of the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Posse.
Blaine was a jokester — everyone that ever sat down for one of his stories can tell you of his mischievous grin that gave way just before the punchline. He had the most caring eyes and smile, which was a true reflection of his soul.
Blaine will be missed not only for his compassion and his love for life, but for his belief to do right in God’s word. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He taught his children how to hunt and fish, provide for their families and themselves, to enjoy life’s many blessings and to be a respectful and contributing members of society.
“Father, we will miss our hunting days, our fishing trips, and our talks with you. Whenever we are in the woods hunting, fishing, or camping, we know you will be with us. Our day will come, and we will see you again in Heaven. Don’t worry — we’ve got this. We love you and will never forget what you have taught us.”
“Your time and the wisdom you shared with us will carry us through until we meet again.”
Blaine is survived by his wife and soul mate, Cheryl Sutton; his three daughters, Rhonda Angel, Ruby (David) Scott and Candy (Rob) Nielson; his two sons, Jerry (Lyn) Sutton and Leroy (Theresa) Sutton; and daughter-in-law Jill (Jeff) Sutton; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Sutton; his father, Jerry Sutton; his sister, Beverly Sutton; and his son, Jeffrey Sutton.
Blaine’s wishes are to remember him fondly and share his stories, don’t cry for him as he is not gone. His spirit will carry on in our hearts.