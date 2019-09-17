Billy Earl Butts died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at his home at Evergreen Estates in Clarkston.
He was born Sept. 12, 1929, in Altus, Okla., to Archie Benjamin Butts and Esta Phillips Butts. He grew up in Oklahoma and Texas; graduated from Bogota High School in Texas as valedictorian in 1947, with a scholarship to Paris Junior College, Texas. He graduated from Sam Houston State Teacher’s College in Huntsville, Texas, in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science in agricultural education and earned a teacher’s certificate in 1951.
Billy taught vocational education in Wolf Point, Mont. His next job was as a “doodle-bugger,” surveying on a seismograph crew for U.S. Geophysical.
Billy worked for the federal government for about 35-plus years as a land use planner for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Montana and the Bureau of Land Management in Alaska.
He married Eileen I. George from Elk City on April 6, 2018, in Kalispell, Mont. In July 2018, they moved to the Evergreen Estates Independent Retirement Apartments in Clarkston.
Billy learned a good work ethic as a young boy picking cotton and doing other farm chores, with a sense of responsibility and caring for people, animals and nature that he used his whole life, with a soft touch of humor added. He had many talents and skills. He enjoyed being a fisherman, hunter, shop woodworker, gardener and builder. He was a good cook, food preserver and meat cutter.
Billy was an active Life Member in the North American Hunting Club; National Rifle Association (a certified hunter safety instructor); Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation; the National Active and Retired Federal Employees; and the Montana Rocky Mountain Rollers R.V. Club.
Billy was a passionate genealogist, tracing his ancestry back to grandfathers in the Revolutionary War, and he was an active member and officer in Montana State and Federal Sons of the American Revolution organizations.
His interests included a love of music, dancing, reading, puzzles, crosswords and dominoes.
Family and friends were very important to Billy. He had a lot of them.
A wonderful family reunion party celebrating Billy’s 90th birthday was held Sept. 1, 2019, at All Saints church hall in Lewiston with about 50 relatives of Billy’s coming from seven states to bid him farewell from this life. His stories and jokes and a video of his life were enjoyed by everyone. No other memorial service will be held.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen George; his five children from a previous marriage; 16 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Billy Earl Butts’ family wishes to thank all the doctors and nurses of Tri-State Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and Elite Hospice for their exceptional care of Billy during this last part of his life.
Funeral arrangements were made by Merchant’s Funeral Home in Clarkston.