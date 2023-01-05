Billy Daniel Henry, Saxlatamo KucKuc (Little Wise Owl) completed his life’s journey and went home to the Creator on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, with his beloved family by his side.
Billy was born Aug. 15, 1944, to Francis D. Henry and Edwina (Taylor) Henry in Lewiston. Billy was a proud enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe.
Billy grew up in Lapwai, where he attended Lapwai schools and graduated in 1962. He attended Lewis-Clark Business School and obtained an accounting degree.
Billy married Marilyn Johnson in 1962, at Asotin; they later divorced. Billy married Donna Mathews on April 3, 1967, and she survives at the family home.
Billy lived a fulfilling life, in which he accomplished many great and wonderful things. He worked at ATK (formerly known as Omark and Blount) and after a lengthy illness that set him back, he retired after serving 32 years. It wasn’t long into retirement that he started work for the Nez Perce Tribal Enterprises and Nez Perce Tribe Fisheries department — although his employment was brief, he joined his beloved brother the late Elmer Crowe on many of his travels and adventures of lecturing and educating others about the importance of our way of life and the return of the Lamprey. He enjoyed and had a love of the outdoors, spending years as an avid hunter and fisherman, being a provider for his family and exercising his treaty rights. He enjoyed spending time with his children traveling the Pacific Northwest and Canada traveling the powwow trail. He was a well-known horseman raising horses on his family ranch at Alpowa and participated in the Nez Perce trail ride for many years.
Billy is survived by his wife, Donna Henry; his daughters Arleen Henry and Dawn (Cisco) Henry, of Lapwai, Debbie (Cyrus) Henry, of Toppenish, Wash., Jamie (Jon) Garner, of Boise, Tracee Holt, of Spokane, and Michelle Healy, of Lewiston; his sister Kelly (Aqeel) Ahmed, of the country of Bahrain; and his brother-in-law Marcus “Moose” Mathews, of Post Falls. Billy lives on through his 28 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Edwina Henry; sons Anthony Henry, Billy Henry Jr. and Adam Mathews, daughter Adrienne Henry; brothers, Kenny Henry and Gary Henry; granddaughters Rainbow Henry, Amber Lee Henry and Charisse Holt; his paternal grandparents, Joseph Henry and Sophie Broncheau; his great-grandparents Nobel Henry and Ten-Ne-Kam-Ne, Joseph Broncheau Sr., and Iah-Tow-La-Lote; his maternal grandparents, the late William Burt Taylor and Nora Pearl Myers; and his great-grandparents William M. Taylor and Allidee Lydia Henry.
A private dressing ceremony will be held at the funeral home Thursday, Jan. 5. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, and the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lapwai, with final resting place and burial at Jonah Cemetery, Sweetwater.