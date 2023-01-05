Billy Daniel Henry

Billy Daniel Henry, Saxlatamo KucKuc (Little Wise Owl) completed his life’s journey and went home to the Creator on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, with his beloved family by his side.

Billy was born Aug. 15, 1944, to Francis D. Henry and Edwina (Taylor) Henry in Lewiston. Billy was a proud enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe.