Kenneth D. Rugg

Billy Clifford Marvel, 85, of Asotin, passed away peacefully with family by his side Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Kootenai Medical Center.

He was born June 9, 1937, in Lewiston to the late Clifford and Sharlene (West) Marvel. They lived for a short time in both Moscow and Clarkston before moving to Pierce his freshman year of high school. He was involved in many activities including basketball, football and Letter Club. He was his class Sergeant-at-Arms, and student body vice president. He graduated from Pierce High School in 1955. His family had the time of their lives living in a small town in the mountains hunting, fishing and camping. This started his thirst for adventure. He, his brother Melvin and a friend spent two summers scuba diving in Coeur d’Alene Lake retrieving dead-head logs for sawmills.

