Billy Clifford Marvel, 85, of Asotin, passed away peacefully with family by his side Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Kootenai Medical Center.
He was born June 9, 1937, in Lewiston to the late Clifford and Sharlene (West) Marvel. They lived for a short time in both Moscow and Clarkston before moving to Pierce his freshman year of high school. He was involved in many activities including basketball, football and Letter Club. He was his class Sergeant-at-Arms, and student body vice president. He graduated from Pierce High School in 1955. His family had the time of their lives living in a small town in the mountains hunting, fishing and camping. This started his thirst for adventure. He, his brother Melvin and a friend spent two summers scuba diving in Coeur d’Alene Lake retrieving dead-head logs for sawmills.
He attended the University of Idaho for two years. He married Marilyn Blimka on Sept. 19, 1959. They had four children. They divorced in 1988.
He worked for Clearwater Power as a draftsman. He was in the U.S. Air Force Reserves from 1960 to 1966. In 1966, he got his first thoroughbred horse; he truly loved raising his race horses. In 1967, he became the assistant manager at Central Premix in Moscow. In 1969, he began his career in construction in Asotin. He spent the next 30 years as a general contractor. He earned his private pilot license in 1972. He owned many airplanes through the years and flew all over the west. Flying was his passion.
He married Alice Kiely on Aug. 16, 1997. Alice was his best friend and soul mate until her death in 2019. Summers were spent at the family property at Dent with friends and relatives, traveling south in winter, many cruises, and trips in the family airplane. Bill led a full and adventure-filled life. He loved fishing, hunting, camping and flying.
He is survived by two siblings: brothers Melvin Marvel, of Sacramento, Calif., and Don Marvel, of Whitefish, Mont.
His children Mickie Marvel and son Stephen Sell; Scott Marvel, wife Julie, and their daughter, Carly Marvel; Kathryn Sullivan, husband Mike and their children, Mindy and Daniel Goble, daughters Elizabeth and Josephine, Madison and Caleb Smith, daughter Emma, Emily Weill, Michael and Megan Sullivan, Caleb Weill, Jacob Weill; and Michael Marvel and wife Dina. And his little Shih Tzu buddies Archie and Patches.