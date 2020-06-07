William Edward Van Allen I, “Bill,” passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, just one week after celebrating his birthday with family and friends at a social distancing celebration. He also suffered from PTSD, which was 100 percent service related.
Bill was born May 24, 1949, at the Asotin County Hospital in Clarkston, now known as Canna 4 Life, and he would joke that he was born in a pot shop! He was the middle child of nine and the youngest son. He was born to Mary E. (Renggli) and Wilbur (Webb) Van Allen.
Bill was raised in Asotin the first part of his life, attending Holy Family Catholic School, then transferring to Asotin Elementary. The family moved to Clarkston when Bill was in high school, and he finished his schooling there, graduating in 1968. He really enjoyed attending his class reunions at both Clarkston and Asotin.
Right after high school, Bill enlisted in the United States Navy. He attended boot camp and then shipped out, working as a signalman on his ship during the Vietnam Era. He was given an honorable discharge and earned his National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea), Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Bill attended various colleges and universities, including Washington State University for botany, and later worked for the Forest Service, Edmonds College for construction management and safety, later working the mill shutdowns, and Lewis-Clark State College for log scaling. He was a nonactive member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Bill was known for sharing tomatoes and cucumber during the summer with many friends, his wittiness and his love of women. He loved writing letters to the editor, he loved driving around and visiting friends, he loved the color blue and he loved mudslide ice cream.
Bill was a dear friend to many. He didn’t shy away from a debate or a situation he believed in. He was well known for his beautiful white hair, mustache and beard and enjoyed being referred to as a Kenny Rogers lookalike. He would love for you to know he was “the most handsome brother!”
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Webb; his sister, Janet; and his half-brother, Mike. He is survived by his son, Will (William Edward Van Allen II), (Lena) Van Allen and granddaughter Mirabella, whom he was looking forward to holding for the first time at the end of June when the COVID-19 lockdown would hopefully lift.
Bill is also survived by his brothers, Bob Van Allen and Jerry (Georgia) Van Allen, and sisters Mary (Tom) Daley, Sande (Tom) Payne, Betty Findley, (Bill) Laurie Van Allen Kerr and Toni Huff; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A veteran’s memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Vineland Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with his parents. There will be a celebration of life immediately following at the Quality Inn Sternwheel Room in Clarkston.
Memorials can be made to the Idaho State Veterans Home, 821 21st Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501, in memory of Bill. We are thankful to their amazing staff for taking such good care of him and for making his short stay as comfortable as it possibly could be during this time of COVID-19.
