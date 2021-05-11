Bill T. Hadley, 82, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at his home in Juliaetta.
He was born Oct. 10, 1938, to Fred W. Hadley and Rose E. Hadley. He lived his whole life in Juliaetta, except for the two years he spent in the U.S. Army and working construction in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley; his two daughters, Kathy Hadley, of Juliaetta, and Cindy Hadley and son-in-law Lonnie Seuburt, of Juliaetta; sister Jane Smith, of Juliaetta; sister Shirley (Harry) Newman, of Kendrick; brother Fred Hadley, of Juliaetta; his grandchildren, Zane Hadley, of Juliaetta, and Vanessa Rex, of Lewiston; great-grandchildren Jesse Clemenhagen, of Juliaetta, Jayden Denham and Nathanial Jacobs, of Lewiston, “All who he loved so very much.”
He was preceded in death by sister Peggy Buswell.