Bill R. Wade passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his home in Lewiston, with family by his side after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Bill was born July 11, 1940, to David and Virginia Wade in New Boston, Ohio. He grew up in Cleveland as one of nine children. He married the love of his life, LouLou Scully, Sept. 4, 1963. In partnership with Lou, he spent his working life as an entrepreneur and inventor, business owner and world traveler. Bill and Lou moved to the Northwest in 1969 and to Lewiston in 2008. He was a current member of the Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Bill was bigger than life, had a strong love for God and his family, and had the ability to make everybody feel special. He was famous for his animated storytelling, great embellishment of the facts and ridiculous humor (often to a crowd of “7 billion or more”).
Bill is survived by wife, Lou Wade, of Lewiston; son Donald, of Clarkston; daughter Lori, of Seattle; daughter Edie, of Lewiston; sibling Linda Armstrong, of Tacoma; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and his little faithful buddy, Fozzy the poodle.
A private family service will be held at the Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church in Lewiston. The service will be livestreamed from the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Beacon Christian School, 615 Stewart Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501.
Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa, Wash., is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.