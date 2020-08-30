Bill Haynes, 82, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at home in Nampa, surrounded by his beloved family and friends. He is to be remembered as a man deeply devoted to his family, always taking care of us first.
He was born Jan. 11, 1938, in Lewiston, to Temperance and Raymond Haynes. He grew up on a small fruit orchard on Dustan Loop in Clarkston with his grandma, Mary Lear. His job was to milk the cow. He even had to milk the day he left for the U.S. Navy, hence the good work ethic.
He graduated in 1957 in Clarkston (Go Bantams). Upon graduating, he served on the ship Ticonderoga from 1957-59. He then went to work for his dad in the Haynes Western Army Store. He worked at Armor and JR Simplot until retirement.
He married Gracie Arego in 1961. They had three children, Marshawn Narum (Steve), Tony (Sandee) and Annie.
Gracie, his children, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren survive him.
He loved all of life. Some of his favorites were Meals on Wheels, flowers, golfing, playing softball, the First Christian Church, “Toe Tappin” music, dancing, driving the “Fun Bus” to Nevada and most “Spirit in the Sky,” and recently knitting caps to give away.
Sweet William loved and was loved. His life was a celebration. No services at this time.