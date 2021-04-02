On Thursday, March 4, 2021, Bill Gotzinger passed away after a brave 17-month battle with prostate cancer.
Bill was born Dec. 2, 1974, in McCall to Ronald and Carolyn Gotzinger. He was raised on the family ranch near Riggins.
In 1999, he earned a bachelor of science degree in history/political science from Lewis-Clark State College. After graduation, he worked a variety of jobs in the security field. Since September 2007, he had been working for Multnomah County in Oregon as a code compliance specialist.
Bill was a devoted spouse who always made his wife feel like she was the best part of his life. He always remembered and commemorated special days, planning them far in advance.
He was a decent man, unfailingly polite, with a strong sense of right and wrong. He had a great, quirky sense of humor and a fantastic, silent laugh which scrunched up his face. He had an appreciation for woolly bears, cats, pikas, Terry Pratchett novels, naval history and diesel train engines. He enjoyed researching genealogy and exploring new places. If he was out and about, he was usually wearing his favorite baseball cap, which sported a Totoro smile.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Gotzinger; his grandparents, Albert and Hazel Willard and Firmin and Thelma LaVon Gotzinger; and beloved pets Sebastian, Sammy and Pookie. He is survived by his spouse, Tamara Pickett; his father, Ron Gotzinger; his sister, Susie Gotzinger; his mother-in-law, Joanne Pickett; brother-in-law Tom Pickett; sister-in-law Tanya Ruska; uncle Ron Bernard; niece Mackenzie Coimbra; nephews Max and Brandon Kuntz and Dan, Ethan and Alex Pickett; multiple cousins; and Susie-cat.