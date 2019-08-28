Bill E. Williams, of Kamiah, passed away after a short illness Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, with his family by his side. He was 83 years young.
Bill was born the only son to Elmer and Lou Williams on Sept. 14, 1935. He joined sisters Betty and Dorothy.
Much of his young life was spent in and around Kamiah, and he graduated a proud Kub.
He met and married Joanne Bowles on Feb. 17, 1956. They had one daughter and two sons who they raised in Kamiah. They were later divorced.
Bill was very proud of the years he spent helping to build Dworshak Dam. He also painted and constructed many homes and commercial buildings.
Bill married Jackie Zentz in October 1979. That marriage also ended in divorce.
He was a lifetime Jaycee I Senator and was very involved with the establishment of the Kamiah Medical Clinic.
In his final years, he resided in Kamiah with his loving companion, Nancy Martin. They enjoyed going to yard sales and visiting the casino until her passing in 2013.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Betty Cole and Dorothy Jones.
He is survived by daughter Karla (Jerry), sons Doug (Vicky) and David (Rita). Also surviving are five grandchildren, Travis, Shelley, Trevor, Desiree and Dawnelle. He was especially proud of his five great-grandchildren, Jagger, Sawyer, Cooper, Morgan and Lavella.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Kamiah Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Kamiah First Presbyterian Church in Kamiah.