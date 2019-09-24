Bill Deyo, 85

William Wade Deyo, fondly known as Bill, Dad, Papa Bill and Uncle Bill, was born March 8, 1934, to Abram and Minnie (Taddy) Deyo in the Peck family home. He passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Bill attended school in Peck and graduated from Orofino High School in 1952. He went to work in the woods for several outfits including his brother, Bud, before starting his own small logging operation. In 1969, he and Jum Dawson started D&D Logging. After an accident curtailed Jum’s work in the woods, Bill took over the company until joined by his sons in the early 1970s. Although mostly retired from logging, he still took great interest in his company and liked to check on what was happening in the woods. Bill’s work ethic running his company and how he treated people was well-known and appreciated, and D&D Logging was very respected in the logging world.
Bill married Aldene Ray, of Peck, Jan. 15, 1954, and they celebrated 55 years of marriage until she passed away Sept. 21, 2009. They were blessed with two sons, Steve and Alan.
Bill enjoyed life. Stories can be told of riding motorcycles with his brother, Punch, and drag racing with friends every Sunday on the highway near Cherry Lane in their younger years. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. He enjoyed spending time at the Canyon Inn. He loved to fish, but had little patience when not catching any. He enjoyed laughing and never knew a stranger. He loved to laugh, even at himself. He had friends wherever he went. For several years, he spent the cold winter months in Yuma, Ariz., traveling back and forth with his brother, Punch, and Jeannie; Keith and Judy Thornton; and Alvin Zierlein. He served as Mayor of Peck. He always enjoyed planning his next motor home purchase.
Bill loved his family. Deyo reunions, celebrations and funerals were a chance to get together with the people he enjoyed the most. He spent a lot of time with his sons and their wives, his grandsons and their families. Everything was an adventure — fishing, camping, hunting, side-by-side rides.
Bill is survived by his son, Steve, and Pam; and his son, Alan, and Kathy; grandson Matt and Stephanie (and greats Reese and Paige), all of Orofino; and grandson David and Jess (and greats Max and Owen), of Clarkston. He is survived by his brother, Punch, and Jeannie, of Orofino and his companion and co-pilot, Donna Howard, whom he “wouldn’t trade for two goats!” He is also survived by brother-in-law Bob Stach, of Nezperce; sister-in-law Doris Ann Sattler, of Clarkston; and brother-in-law Jerry Ray, of Anderson, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Aldene; and siblings Bud, Joyce and Mary Ann. He was also preceded in death by his longtime friend, Keith Thornton.
Per his request, no services are planned and a private family celebration will take place in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the John Kayler Loose Change Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1592, Orofino, ID 83544. Celebrate knowing Bill and make someone laugh today.