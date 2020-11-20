Bianca G. Sekayouma, 45, of Lapwai, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her home.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is in charge of cremation. Graveside services will be held at a later date because of travel restrictions of immediate family members.
