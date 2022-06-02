Beverly Walker was born in 1936 in Auburn, Wyo., the third child of Wells Franklin Weaver and Myrtle Steed Weaver. The family then moved to Afton, Wyo., where she attended Star Valley High School. During school, she met Darrell Walker, who had returned from the Korean War. They were soon married in Jackson Hole, Wyo., and started their family with a son, John.
They then moved to Salt Lake City, where Darrell took a job working for Kennecott Mining Company. Beverly stayed at home and welcomed their second and third child, Teresa and Kathy, before moving back to Afton and giving birth to Kelly as Darrell worked on the Palisades Dam. They then moved from state to state as he worked on the Minute Man Missile Silos. She had child numbers five and six, Hal and Sandra, in Salt Lake and Dutch John, Utah.
They then moved to what she called the most beautiful place in the country, “Idaho,” where she worked as a cashier at numerous grocery stores in Orofino and Lewiston and where she lived out the rest of her life.
On May 27, 2022, Beverly passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living after a two-year battle with cancer. She is survived by her daughters Teresa Walker, Kathy (Dave) Barfty and Kelly Walker, and son Hal (Brenda) Walker; grandchildren Stephanie Raymond, Amy Holt, Annyjo Brown, Randee McDaniels, and Jessica Martin; great-grandchildren Emilly Ann Ferguson, Stephanie Martin, Wesely and Sophie Brown; sisters Garnetta Harvey and Sharon Granato; and brothers Claine Weaver, Jack Weaver and Clair Weaver. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell; son John Walker; daughter Sandra Raynor; parents, Wells and Myrtle Weaver; brothers Garr Weaver, Blair Weaver and Chad Weaver; sister Betty Melcher; and grandson John Heron Jr.
A service will be held at noon Friday at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.