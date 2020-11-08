Beverly May Stobie, 78, died Nov. 2, 2020, at her home in Lewiston.
She was born Jan. 31, 1942, to Jay Lot Thornton and May Irene (Davis) Thornton in Southwick.
She enjoyed dancing, needlework, crocheting, jigsaw puzzles and camping in her RV with family and friends. Her Sunday mornings started with coffee and a sweet as she read the paper and did the crossword puzzle. Viewing the wildlife from her home in North Lewiston, where she resided for more than 20 years, was one of her favorite pastimes.
Far from a simple woman, she did however enjoy life’s simple pleasures. Bev was fiercely independent and handier than most men.
She is survived by three daughters, Terry Roberts of Clarkston, Cindy Imeson of Longview, Wash. and Katrina Redfoot of Clarkston; siblings Roy Thornton, Barb Cook, Ray Thornton, Richard Thornton and Randy Thornton; three grandchildren, two bonus grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three bonus great-grandchildren.
She will be sorely missed and fondly remembered. There will be a small gathering for immediate family members at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the American Cancer Society.