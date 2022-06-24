Beverly (Marvel) Appleford passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the tender age of 93. She was deeply devoted to God and her family. She was loved very much.
Bev was born in 1929, the daughter of Miles M. and Bernice Smith Marvel — she was the last surviving sibling, one of 10, growing up in a big family. One day she went to a dance and met a young man named Duane Appleford, whom she married and raised three children, Susan “Sue,” Rick and Nancy, on a farm near Anatone, before retiring to Asotin.
Beverly had an artistic soul and was known as a painter throughout the community — she found joy in finding the beauty surrounding us.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Clifford “Doc,” Irma, Lila, Barbara, Florence, Lucille, Birlea, Archie and W.E. “Sonny”; husband, Duane; daughter, Sue; granddaughter, Lisa; son-in-laws, Dan Kettle and Ted Ahlers; and several adopted animals whom she loved.
She is survived by her son, Rick (Anne) Appleford; daughter, Nancy Kettle; grandchildren, Kevin (Bonita) Hafer, Jason (Angela) Appleford Todd (Samantha) Appleford, Jill (Walter) Tolman and Jenny (Brent) Bourassa; and great-grandchildren, Ellie and Josie Hafer and Audrey and Colin Bourassa. Finally, her cat, whom she bequeaths to her daughter, Nancy, whether she likes it or not; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In celebration of her life, a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. July 7 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. July 8 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter.
The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care, and her roommate for the past year, Annika, for taking such good care of Beverly as she declined.
“If you knew how much I love you, you’d cry for joy.” — Our Lady of Medjugorje