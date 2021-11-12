Beverly (Lyda) Conley, age 58, of Lewiston, left our family peacefully with cousin Mary and sister Donna by her side Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. She did not die from COVID-19. The family would like to thank the PCU staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and Sister Mary Catherine.
Beverly is survived by her mom, Judie; sister Donna; best friend Katie; close cousin Brige; aunt Cecil; uncle, Sammy; aunt Suzie; uncle Lee; aunt Karen; friends Gail and Linda; and numerous cousins. She is preceded in death by her dad, Dave; auntie K; grandparents, aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local animal shelter.
Memorial plans will be announced at a later date.