Beverly Jean Silva
Beverly Jean Silva, 80, passed peacefully at her home in Lewiston on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, surrounded by family, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Beverly was born Dec. 30, 1941, in Tiff City, Mo., to Mike and Ruby Williams. They then moved to Mountain View, Calif., where she went to school and met the love of her life. She met Gary Silva their freshman year, when he put earwigs on her desk. Between sophomore and junior year, he grew about four inches and changed his flirting tactics, which must have made him much more attractive to her. She asked him to the Sadie Hawkins dance and that was the start of the rest of their lives together. They eventually were married and had two children. They just recently celebrated their marriage of 60 years. Beverly is survived by her loving husband, Gary, and her two children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.