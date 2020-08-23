Beverly Jean Evans (maiden name, Beverly Jean Kent) passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Walla Walla.
She was born July 12, 1946, in San Fernando, Calif., and she grew up on Catherine Creek, in Meachum, and at Hat Rock, Ore., graduating from Hermiston High in 1964. She worked for two summers at Roger’s Cannery in Milton-Freewater, Ore., where she met and soon married Steven Ross Evans on March 12, 1965, in Hood River, Ore. Beverly gave birth to her first child, Ben Evans, in September of that same year, followed by her second child, Lisa Evans-Burks, in 1969. The divorce of Beverly and her husband was finalized in 1979. She never remarried.
Beverly attended Oregon’s Judson Baptist College and Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, earning a bachelor’s degree in education and teaching first grade at Centennial Elementary School for 18 years, from 1978 to 1996. Andy Smith, the late former superintendent of the Lewiston School District, stated that she was one of the most talented first grade teachers that he had observed. During that period she also worked several summers for Twin City Foods in Lewiston, weighing trucks in the scalehouse.
She is survived by her two children, Ben Evans and Lisa Evans-Burks; as well as her two grandchildren, Jessica and Jacob Burks. She is also survived by her two sisters, Diane Cosby and Penny Chapin.
She was a vivacious personality, naturally gifted in many areas. In her younger years, she loved playing piano and singing. She was also an excellent tennis competitor in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in the 1970s. Her adventures included backpacking in the Wallowa Mountains, hunting mule deer in Oregon and Idaho, fishing and jet boating in Hells Canyon, rafting the Lower Salmon River and hiking in the North Cascade mountains.
She was extraordinarily devoted to family. Her survivors celebrate her profound ability to teach by example. She lived for the beauty of family spirit and family love. Her grandchild, Jake, will never forget her endless hours throwing him football passes; and her grandchild, Jessica, cherishes her unforgettable ability to make ordinary acts into adventures, such as walks through the apple orchards and grape vineyards where her grandchildren continue to grow up, in Milton-Freewater, Ore. Her selflessness, poise, strength and unique spiritual sensitivity is deeply missed by all of her close survivors.
A celebration of life will be held at the home of Lisa Evans-Burks in Milton-Freewater, Ore. Please call (509) 520-2189 for details.