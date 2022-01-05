Beverly I. Hardin was lifted by angels the morning of New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, after a short stay in the hospital.
Beverly was born March 11, 1934, to Edna and Louis W. Knocke in Twin Falls. She spent most of her childhood in Burley, Idaho, during the Depression. That is where she learned to be very frugal and to not throw anything away.
As a teenager, Beverly’s mother married Ted Tholl and moved to a ranch in Clearwater. She graduated from Stites High School. She felt like the ranch was a piece of heaven and enjoyed her time there for years, and the ranch still remains in the family.
After high school, Beverly work for the U.S. Forest Service in Grangeville and other various jobs around town. Then she met Clarence Hardin Jr. on a blind date. That was the date that almost didn’t happen because she asked her little sister Mary to go and look at Junior and report back. Mary reported that he was in a Navy uniform and had a mustache. That did not excite Beverly and asked Mary to take a second look. Mary then reported that he actually didn’t have a mustache, so they did go on the first date! Beverly and Junior were married Aug. 7, 1955, and followed Junior’s Navy assignment to Virginia Beach, where their first son, Jeff, was born.
When Junior left the Navy, he moved Beverly and family to Grangeville where they welcomed two other sons, Brent and Noel. One of the homes in Grangeville was an egg farm. Beverly, Jeff and Junior processed and sold eggs to local stores. The family moved to Clarkston in 1965 to raise their family. Lisa was welcomed to the family and Beverly, while taking care of a family of six, started her career as a contracted rural mail carrier based out of Clarkston.
Beverly liked her rural mail route primarily because she was home by noon most days and could take care of her family. Family was always extremely important to her and making sure everyone had what they needed. She drove her route each week and thousands of miles accident free. She got to know many people on her route and became good friends with many.
Her mail route also produced many animals. She was always bringing home lost dogs or cats she would find on her route. She would either find the owner, find a home or adopt them herself. She had a love for animals and always had one near.
Beverly enjoyed spending time with her kids while they were growing up. There was always a camping trip, picnic in the mountains, fishing or some adventure in the works for all the kids.
She was an excellent cook and passed down many great skills and family recipes that are still unmatched. For many years, there was not a Christmas or Valentine’s Day that didn’t go by without a factory full of frosted sugar cookies. In the early days, the kids worked on the cookie line frosting as she baked more and more cookies. After the kids left home, she made Junior work the line to get cookies out to all the family.
After 30 years of delivering mail, she retired and spent time at the home she loved in the Clarkston Heights, gardening, taking care of flowers and Junior. Junior passed away in July 2017, and she remained at the home spending time with family.
Beverly is survived by sons Jeff (Laurel), Brent (Brenda) and Noel (Rebecca), and daughter Lisa (Dave) Johnson. She has 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; as well as her sister Mary (Rich) Barker and many other family members around the region.
A service for Beverly will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home in Lewiston, with a burial at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 8-10 a.m. before the service. The service will be followed by a luncheon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 3810 16th St., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, Asotin County Firefighters Association or a charity of your choice.