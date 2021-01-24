Beverly Carol Reid, 78, passed on peacefully Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at her home in Lewiston. She was surrounded by members of her loving family.
Beverly began her life Jan. 3, 1943, in Waltham, Mass., to parents Edward and Frances (Miani) Jones. She was the oldest of six siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, mother-in-law Erma Reid, brother Gerard Jones, sister Glory (Jones) Flowers, brother-in-law Gordon Smith and nephew Richard DeLanty.
She married Brian L. Barrows in 1963, in Riverside, Calif., and divorced in 1974. She later married her loving and devoted husband, Steven A. Reid, Aug. 8, 1981, in Birch Bay, Wash.
She was a graduate of Ramona High School in Riverside, Calif., and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in general studies: humanities and creative writing; English at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, and her M.F.A. degree at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Ore., in 2017. Aside from various honor societies, she was a lifelong sorority member of Beta Sigma Phi.
After working for many years as branch manager at KeyBank in Unalaska, Alaska, Beverly retired from her 40-year banking career. Her career in banking included management positions in Riverside, Calif., San Diego and Anchorage. She also tried her hand at many other vocations, including real estate, graphic design, title and loan officer and several terms as city councilwoman in Unalaska.
Her creative gifts were for mixed-media artwork and creative writing. One of her noted works is a painting of an Unalaska landmark — the Orthodox Church. Her other primary enjoyments were sewing, gourmet cooking, sailing, horseback riding, skiing, reading, camping and traveling. She will always be remembered for her quest for knowledge, her adventurous nature and her generosity.
Bev and Steve lived for several years in Prescott, Ariz. Then they moved to Lewiston in 2012 to be near Steve’s mother, Erma. Bev held a special place in her heart for her family, her many friends, and her beloved pets, Scooter and Oliver.
Mrs. Reid is survived by her husband, Steve; her daughters, Kathleen Bright and Jennifer Lycopolous; her grandsons, Corey Lycopolous and Daniel Bright; granddaughter Christina Bright; and sisters Janice Newman, Cindy DeLanty and Susan Smith. Her other surviving family members include in-laws Glen Newman, Dick DeLanty, Teresa O’Brien Jones, Frank Gunderson, Tom Whitty and Ken Flowers; nieces and nephews Syndi (Newman) Gunzel and family, Ben DeLanty, Tyler Jones, Glory Jones, Elisa (Smith) Hammer and family, David Smith and family, and all the surviving Miani and Jones families.
Her family would like to remember her in the words of Emily Dickinson:
Unable are the Loved to die
For Love is Immortality,
Nay, it is Deity —
Unable they that love — to die
for Love reforms Vitality
Into Divinity.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org with checks being made payable and mailed to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Or you may donate to Dialysis Patient Citizens www.dialysispatients.org/get-involved/donate/.