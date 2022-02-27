Beverly Boller-Taylor passed away peacefully at the age of 77, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Cottonwood.
Beverly was born July 20, 1944, to Bud and Donna Boller. She was raised on the family ranch with her eight brothers and sisters in Kooskia. Beverly was a hard worker, working with the family to drive cattle up the Lochsa River, in the spring, to summer pasture; in the fall, they would gather the cattle and bring them home again to calve.
This type of upbringing taught Beverly about hard work and dedication, giving her a fierce work ethic, that she maintained throughout life, and that she instilled in her two sons.
Beverly graduated from Kooskia High School, in 1962. She pursued many occupational opportunities, often working two jobs to raise her sons, Clint and Cody Sewell.
In 1975, she found her calling as a realtor. For 35 years, she helped many families find homes and ranches in Idaho and Washington. Through positive influence and good heart, she made the million dollar sales club multiple times. Her sharp realtor skills even took her to the Cayman Islands.
Beverly was a loyal, loving and dedicated mother. Her favorite time of the year was going to Mackay Bar in autumn, to steelhead fish with her two boys, family and friends, camping and fishing the Salmon River together. This tradition started with her uncles, and will continue to be passed down for generations.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Donna Boller; siblings: David, Jean, Jamie, Fred, Bunny, Art and Ede.
She is survived by her sons Clint (Nancy) Sewell, Cody (Tanya) Sewell; her sister Skip (Jerry) Roberts, and brother-in-law Val Griffith; and her granddaughters, Sydney and Jayden Sewell. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
There will be a Celebration of Bev’s Life at 11 a.m. March 7 starting at Trenary Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service, with a covered-dish meal to follow at the Community Center of Kooskia; meat will be provided, side dishes, desserts, and shared memories will be appreciated.