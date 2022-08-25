Beverly Bertha Jones was born Feb. 27, 1941, in Potlatch to Jesse “Fats” Espy and Mattie Pearl Clyde. She passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Beverly met the love of her life, Garry Jones, and was married July 19, 1958. They settled in Potlatch, where Garry worked for Potlatch Forest Inc., and started a family of three daughters and a son. In 1971, they moved from Potlatch to the house where they would remain until this day. Beverly was a mother to four wonderful children and cared for two beloved brothers, once their parents passed away. Her father owned an outfitter business, which fostered her love for horses from an early age. She participated in rodeos, Horse Shows and Gymkhanas. She was queen of her saddle club, which instilled a deep love for horses in her children. Her love for horses was shared with her husband Garry, who was a religious horse rider and rodeo participant. They participated in the local saddle clubs with their children. Beverly’s love of children equally translated into her everyday life. She was preschool (play school) teacher for 10 years. She was a bus driver for the Potlatch school district for 25 years and served the families of her community with love and kindness.