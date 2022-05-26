Beverly Benson Kayler, 92, died peacefully in her sleep Monday, May 16, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Beverly was born in Rexburg, Idaho, to Frank and Josephine Benson, completing their family with her older brother, Frank Thomas “Tom” Benson.
After Rexburg, the family moved to Ogden, Utah, before settling in Spokane, where Beverly attended school and had her first job at The Crescent Department Store. Beverly attended the University of Idaho, where she met her future husband, John Kayler. John and Beverly were married in February 1953, and made their home on Angel Ridge in Peck, where John assisted with the family farm. The next year, they added James “Jeff” Kayler to the family. When Jeff was a toddler, their house was moved down the hill to the property along Highway 12, overlooking the Clearwater River, and they managed the dairy operations of the farm. In 1968, the farm transitioned from a dairy farm to a tree seedling nursery and Christmas tree farm. Beverly was instrumental in working with the seedlings and managing the Squirrel Cache, where Christmas ornaments, swags and wreaths were sold. Families from miles around made a trip to Fantasy Farms an annual tradition to pick out their special tree, buy ornaments and sip cocoa and coffee around the fire. After the last Christmas trees were sold, the family opened their next venture, Kayler’s Bend Golf, the day after Labor Day in 2000. The nine-hole course and driving range operated until November 2017, when the family made the decision to retire.
In addition to working at the family businesses, Beverly was a home economics teacher, girls’ guidance counselor and librarian at Orofino High School. She was active in the community as a founding member of Clearwater Valley Hospital Board, represented Peck’s Library as a board member of Prairie River Library District, a member of AAUW, Peck Ladies’ Club and PEO.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John; her parents; her brother; and her grandson, John Robert Kayler. She is survived by her son, Jeff, and his wife, Treva; grandson Brian, and his wife, Amanda; and her nephews and nieces.
Cremation has already taken place. At Beverly’s request, there will not be a service. If you would like to make a donation to honor Beverly, please consider The John Kayler Loose Change Scholarship Fund, c/o Janet Burnham, P.O. Box 1592, Orofino, ID 83544; or The Prairie River Library District, ATTN: Claudia, P.O. Box 1200, Lapwai, ID 83540.