Beverly Ann Mitchell passed away from complications of COPD on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Asotin.
Mom was born to Henry and Mabel Lewis on Sept. 8, 1940, in Bath, N.Y. Her family moved to Idaho in 1951 and settled in Elk River, where Mom went to school and spent most of her life.
On Jan. 10, 1958, she married Lloyd Trott and they had four children, Ricky Trott, Jesse Trott, Laura Krueger, of Elk River, and Brian Trott, of Clarkston. They later divorced.
She married Leo Mitchell on July 21, 1978, in Reno, Nev. At this time, she was blessed with five more children, Dale (DeEtta) Mitchell, of Elk River, Anthony (Holly) Mitchell, of Elk, Wash., Daniel (Bridget) Mitchell and DeAnna (Charley) Brown, of Snohomish, Wash., and Shelly (Kyle) Blake, of La Conner, Wash.
Mom worked as a waitress and cook in many restaurants in the area until she found her true calling as a CNA. She worked at Good Samaritan in Moscow until her retirement. She also spent many years serving the community as an EMT in Elk River. Mom was a member of the Syringa Club and spent years volunteering for the Elk River Food Bank. Mom’s greatest joy was spending time with family. She loved her flowers, needlework and huckleberry picking.
Mom is survived by her children, 28 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister, Ethel Lovell, of Asotin. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leo; a daughter-in-law, Francis Trott; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at Three Pines Cemetery in Elk River. A dinner sponsored by the Syringa Club will follow at the Elk River Community Center.
The family suggests memorials may be made to the Elk River Food Bank, P.O. Box 69, Elk River, ID 83827.