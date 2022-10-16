Beverly Ann Beaulieu

Beverly Ann Beaulieu, 94, passed away at Life Care Center of Lewiston on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in the wee hours of the morning with her granddaughter, Renee Abercrombie by her side. Beverly was born on Oct. 16, 1927, at St. Joseph’s Hospital to William Wesley Curtis and Dolly Grace Michaelson. Beverly grew up in North Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1945.

In 1946, on a blind date, she met a young sailor named Neil Beaulieu whom she married on Sept. 29, 1946, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston. In 1947, they were joined by a daughter, Nanda Lee, and then in August 1958, Mark Alan made the family complete.