Beverly Ann Beaulieu, 94, passed away at Life Care Center of Lewiston on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in the wee hours of the morning with her granddaughter, Renee Abercrombie by her side. Beverly was born on Oct. 16, 1927, at St. Joseph’s Hospital to William Wesley Curtis and Dolly Grace Michaelson. Beverly grew up in North Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1945.
In 1946, on a blind date, she met a young sailor named Neil Beaulieu whom she married on Sept. 29, 1946, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston. In 1947, they were joined by a daughter, Nanda Lee, and then in August 1958, Mark Alan made the family complete.
After her daughter started school, Beverly decided to continue her education at what is now Lewis-Clark State College. At that time it was a two-year teachers’ college, and upon graduation she started teaching at Weaskus School at the inception of the special education program in the Lewiston School District. She completed her education at the University of Idaho by attending summer school and Extension classes at night until she graduated with a Batchelor of Arts in education. She continued teaching special ed until her retirement in 1989.
Bev and Neil enjoyed many recreational pursuits during their 64-year marriage. They belonged to the Crankers Club and the Hells Canyon Boat Club. They were also very active in the Coast Guard Auxiliary and spent many weekends on the Snake River doing boat inspections. Later they joined a camping club and traveled all over the Northwest in their fifth wheel with their new friends.
Beverly’s grandchildren learned to love camping and fishing with Grandpa and Grandma at Winchester Lake and still reminisce about the fun times they had sitting around the campfire roasting hot dogs and making s’mores. Beverly loved sending cards for every holiday to the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and even as teenagers they looked forward to the stickers she always included in them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Neil and her son Mark.
She is survived by her daughter Nanda Lamb, (Mike), her sisters Nell Birdsell (Bill), and Jeanene Powers, her granddaughter Renee Abercrombie (Rick), grandsons Christopher Lamb (Sarah), and Kirk Beaulieu, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons.
There will be a celebration of life from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Lewiston Elks Lodge.