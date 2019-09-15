Betty M. Watts

1929-2019
Betty Margaret Watts, 90, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her home in Kendrick. She died of causes related to an earlier stroke and dementia.
Betty was born April 26, 1929, in Coeur d’Alene, to Horace M. and Margaret (Wargi) Barber. She was joined by siblings Horace Ernest (Sonny) and Patricia Ann. She grew up in Coeur d’Alene and was a member of the Coeur d’Alene High School Class of 1947. While in high school, she worked at the Dream Theater, and later Safeway. She also worked for Blewett’s Grocery in Kendrick after her marriage.
On July 6, 1950, Betty married Robert (Bob) Watts, of Kendrick. They and their infant daughter, Patti, moved to Kendrick in 1951, where they resided until Bob’s death in 1988. Betty was a member of the Kendrick Homemaker’s Club, a local bridge group and a charter member of the Hill and Valley Garden Club. She was involved in the annual Locust Blossom Festival, never missing the event. In 1987, she and Bob were named grand marshals.
Bob and Betty enjoyed more than a decade of summer vacations at Priest Lake with family and friends. They later enjoyed travels to Nova Scotia, Hawaii and the West Coast. One of her most memorable trips was a family cruise to Alaska.
In 1991, Betty married Harold Bell, of Post Falls. After his death in 2010, she moved to Lewiston and then returned to Kendrick. It was here that she was able to enjoy more time with her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Patti Silflow, along with her husband, Dale; grandson Brian Silflow, wife Shelby and their children, Morgan and Cade; granddaughter Janel Shaw, husband Sam and their children, Lydia, Ava and Gwen; sister Pat Barrett and husband Paul; sister-in-law Helen Barber; and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by husbands Bob and Harold, and brother Sonny.
A graveside service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the American Ridge Cemetery near Kendrick. An open house will follow at the Kendrick Grange.
The family would like to thank Kendrick Clinic and Family Resource Home Care for their support and special care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home.