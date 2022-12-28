Betty Louise Mell, 83, of Spokane, passed away at her home Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Spokane.
She was born May 24, 1939, in Clarkston and raised in Craigmont, the oldest of four children, by Eva Morgan and Melvin Scoggin. Betty excelled in 4-H, earning a trip to Chicago.
While majoring in home economics at the University of Idaho, Betty met and married, Arthur Mell. The military prompted their move to Alaska, where Betty worked for Yukon Office Supply and survived the great earthquake of 1964. Her fondest memories were of the beauty of Alaska. Active in the community, sewing all her family’s clothes and designing their home in Anchorage kept Betty busy.
In 1975, the family moved to Spokane, where Betty continued her activities and added painting and crafting to her passions. Her many talents kept her hands busy producing fine art, beading, sewing, knitting, crocheting, scrapbooking, card making, and playing clarinet, base and saxophone. The latter she used in Ham on Regal, where she also co-chaired. In 2000, she and Dad rode their bikes across America, where they presented the gospel along the way. In her later years, Art and Betty enjoyed watching the Zags, the Mariners and taking long car rides through eastern Washington and northern Idaho.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Arthur “Art”; son David (Leslie) Mell; daughter Kym (James) Faulkner; her sister Janice Fellows; grandchildren Amanda Mell, Ben Mell, Tayla Reierson, Justin Skinner, Elizabeth Hammer, Christopher Faulkner and James T. Faulkner; and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Daniel Marvin Scoggin and sister Ruth Anne Scoggin.
A memorial will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane. The family asks that memorial donations be given to the Union Gospel Mission.