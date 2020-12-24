Betty Louise Farley Capwell passed peacefully Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Pomeroy.
Betty was born June 8, 1931, in the Tucannon River area to Ross and Maggie Broyles Farley. She was the youngest of eight children. Her family lived there, where she attended school in a log one-room schoolhouse, until she was in the fifth grade. At that time, the family moved to Tenino, Wash., but returned to the Pomeroy area when she was a sophomore in high school. She graduated from Pomeroy High School with the class of 1949.
She and Johnny were married Aug. 20, 1950, in Pomeroy. Two months later, Johnny was recalled to active duty in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was again honorably discharged in January 1952, and returned to his bride in Pomeroy.
Betty worked as a bookkeeper for Farm & Home Supply and Ferd Herres Chevrolet for 18 years. She then was the Garfield County deputy clerk for 12 years, prior to being appointed, then elected county clerk in 1993 and served until her retirement in 1998.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed working in her flower gardens. She and Johnny created a bird sanctuary at their home in Pomeroy, where they enjoyed watching the birds that came to nest and feed. Betty was active in the community. She volunteered for the America Reads program with the first graders at Pomeroy Elementary School, and at the museum. As a board member, she represented the Senior Center at Aging and Long Term Care (ALTC) meetings. She belonged to the Evergreen Home Ec club, the Daughters of the Pioneers, the Senior Center, and Washington State Retired Employees and was active in her church.
She is survived by her three children, Colleen of Spokane, Clark and Lillian of Colfax, and Kim and Carl Wade of Pomeroy. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers and two sisters.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Garfield County Museum, the Pomeroy Senior Center or a charity of your choice.
