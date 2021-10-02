Betty Lou Summy-Bryan passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. She was born Nov. 17, 1937, in Redfield, Iowa, to Lester and Mae Summy.
Betty married Charles “Chick” Bryan in 1961. Chick worked on dams throughout the country before settling in Lewiston in 1967. Betty worked at numerous restaurants in Lewiston over the years and was well loved by customers and co-workers for her humor and easy-going attitude.
Betty served with Epsilon Sigma Alpha for more than 30 years. She represented Idaho as state president in 1984. Her dedication to ESA and St. Jude Hospital were well known. Betty also cooked senior meals at the United Methodist Church for several years.
Betty and Chick moved to Arizona in 1994. She continued volunteer work in Arizona at Mercy Gilbert Hospital until 2019.
Betty had five children she loved dearly: Bryon Dickson (Darla), Tony Dickson (Tammy), Dannene Protz (George), Janell Miller (Joe) and Valaine O’Donnell (Tim). Betty had 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial will be held Oct. 24 at the Sunland Recreation Center in Mesa, Ariz. Betty will be laid to rest at National Memorial Cemetery beside her husband.