Betty Law was born July 16, 1936, to Ray and Faye Hendrix in Moscow, joining older siblings Margie and Duane. She attended school in Winchester and went on to Kinman Business College in Spokane upon graduating from high school.
After completing her education at Kinman, she returned to Winchester where she married William Atkinson in 1954. They moved to Lewiston a short time later, where they welcomed their three children Mike, Peggy and Lori into the family. The marriage ended in divorce.
In 1967, she married Richard Law bringing Peggy, Patty, Ann, Rich Jr., and Lauri into her life.
Betty was employed for many years at First Security Bank where she made many lifelong friends. Upon retirement, she and Rich would travel south to Borrego Springs, Calif., to spend their winters and make several new friends.
Betty passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Royal Plaza Rehabilitation Center of an age related illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rich, sister Margie, daughter Lori Nanninga and son-in-law Jeff Rode.
She is survived by her brother Duane (Jane) Hendrix; sons Mike Atkinson and Rich Law Jr.; daughters Peggy Rode, Patty (Hugh) Mincher, Ann (Garry) Jones, Peggy (Alan) Byers and Lauri (Bob) Byers, and son-in-law Tom Nanninga. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren plus nieces and nephews which she loved very much.
Because of the approaching holiday season, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.