Betty June Lindsey, 81, of Lewiston, went to be with her Savior on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at her home.
Mom was born June 9, 1938, in Cincinnati, Iowa, to Lesley and Charlotte Cousins. After graduating high school, she moved to California to live with Sam and Donna Cox, who became her foster parents.
While living in California, Mom attended Azusa Pacific College and met Roger Lindsey. They were married Aug. 12, 1961, in Glendora, Calif., and had three daughters, Deanne, Shauna and Donna. After Donna was born, they moved to Clarkston so Roger could pastor at an Evangelical Methodist Church in Lewiston.
Mom worked several places here in the valley: J.C. Penney in downtown Lewiston, Ferwalt Electronics in Lapwai, Omark (Vista Outdoors) in Lewiston, Best Products in Lewiston and she retired from Kmart in Lewiston.
Mom’s favorite hobby was sewing. She spent many hours making outfits for her and us girls, as well as teaching us how to sew. We could always count on Mom to be in attendance to all our school sports activities and concerts, and she encouraged us to be involved in church activities, along with singing in church services. When grandchildren came along, her biggest joy was spending time with them.
She did her best to raise us girls to follow in the ways of the Lord and believe in the gift of salvation. Serving in the church was of the utmost importance to Mom. She loved teaching Sunday school, serving in Awana and attending Bible study.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents; seven of her eight siblings; and her foster father, Samuel Cox.
She is survived by her husband, Roger; daughters Deanne Grubb (Denny), Shauna Lindsey and Donna Lincoln (Kevin); her five grandchildren, Megan, Jonathan and Samuel Grubb, and Lindsey and Troy Lincoln; her foster mother, Donna Cox; foster brother Ronald Cox; and foster sisters Patty Klein (Jim) and Carol McPherson (Mike).
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at Blessed Hope Assembly of God, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. An online guestbook is available at www.mtviewfuneralhome.com. Any donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.