Betty Julia Rauch Wilsey

Betty J. Wilsey passed away at 6:35 p.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at the age of 87.

Betty was born Sept. 23, 1934, to Joseph and Mary Rauch in Colton. She was the youngest of eight children and the only daughter. Betty attended Guardian Angel Grade School, Notre Dame High School for two years, and graduated from Colton High School in 1952.