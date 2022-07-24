Betty Julia Rauch Wilsey

Betty J. Wilsey passed away at 6:35 p.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at the age of 87.
Betty was born Sept. 23, 1934, to Joseph and Mary Rauch in Colton. She was the youngest of eight children and the only daughter. Betty attended Guardian Angel Grade School, Notre Dame High School for two years, and graduated from Colton High School in 1952.
After high school, Betty worked at the First Bank of Pullman for three months. In January 1953, she moved to Lewiston, where she joined Idaho First National Bank. During her career there, she worked as a bookkeeper, filing clerk, IBM operator, teller, loan officer and finally, manager of the Lewis Clark Office. After 30 years at Idaho First, Betty retired from banking and ran for the office of Nez Perce County Clerk of District Court, Auditor and Recorder. She won that race and served as county clerk for three terms. She retired from the county in January 1999.
Throughout Betty’s career, she was active in several local organizations. She was president of the American Business Women’s Association. She was elected Woman of the Year for 1981-82. She was the first woman president of Lewiston Orchards Rotary Club for 1995-96, and president of the Idaho Association of Clerks and Recorders. Betty was also active in the Seaport Sam’s RV Chapter, for which she served as president for several years. Other affiliations included Credit Women and the League of Women Voters.
Betty married Robert “Bob” Wilsey in October 1955. They had two sons, Brian and Gary, and were married 51 years before Bob’s passing in 2017. Betty is survived by her son, Brian and wife Janet, their daughter, Sara (O’Kelley), her husband Brian, and their son Colten — all residing in Lewiston; son, Gary and his wife Jackie, of Cle Elum, Wash., and their son, Alex, of Bellevue, Wash.
Betty enjoyed playing cards and bunco with friends. She also enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, crafts, crocheting and reading and even an occasional motorcycle ride back in the day.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bob, and her seven older brothers, Charles, Lawrence, Emery, Pat, Bob, Joe and Jerome.
No public service will be held. Betty will be cremated and laid to rest beside her husband Bob — near one of their favorite camp sites — in a private celebration of life attended by their children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. We will all miss Betty’s big heart, her contagious laugh, and all the love she had for life, her family and friends.