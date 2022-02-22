Betty Jo Church, 98, of Clarkston, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the Spokane State Veterans Home. Betty was born Jan. 6, 1924, to Eleanor (Howard) and John Wallace in Chicago. She was the youngest of five children (John, James, Eleanor (Baisden) and Robert Wallace).
After graduation from Peck Public School (Chicago) in 1941, she joined the U.S. Navy and served as a Wave during World War II. When she was discharged from the Navy, she worked as a telephone operator until marrying Omer Church in 1956 and moving to Clarkston. There, she raised two children while working as a lab tech at Pathologists Regional Laboratory.
Betty decided to return to school after raising her children, graduating with a nursing degree in 1983. She worked at Tri-State Convalescent Center until retirement. Once she retired, she volunteered at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center as a Pink Lady in the Toy Workshop, where she enjoyed making toys for the pediatric patients.
Betty was an active member of the First Church of God in Clarkston until moving to Spokane, Wash., in 2019 to spend her remaining years near her children. Betty was an accomplished seamstress, cook, baker, artist and breast cancer survivor. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Betty is survived by her children and their spouses, Linda (Bruce) Nelson and Ken (Sherri) Church; grandchildren and spouse, Ben (Hailee) Church and K.C. Church; step-granddaughters Amber, Aubrey, Brionna and Ashley; and great-grandchildren Landon, Lyvia, Audrina, Ella, Aiden, Sayler and Mathew.
There will be a celebration of life at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Road, Medical Lake, Wash. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.