Betty Jean (Poteet) Ringle, 87, of Lewiston, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 of COVID-19. She was born Sept. 2, 1932, to Kenneth and Eva (Tumelson) Poteet, in Ontario, Ore.
Her family moved often in Betty’s early years following her dad’s construction jobs. Finally settling in Lewiston, she finished fifth grade and found her forever home. Betty loved Lewiston and its people. No matter where she traveled, Betty said there wasn’t a more beautiful sight than overlooking the valley from the top of the Lewiston Hill.
Betty graduated from LHS in 1950, and then attended North Idaho College, now Lewis-Clark State College, until it temporarily closed in 1951. She worked at Huggins Dairy, Hillside Grocery and C.O.D. Laundry in her youth. Betty married Carl Ringle in June 1952, and was later divorced, in 1972.
Shortly after, Betty went to work at Safeway, where she found her niche. She loved her customers and they loved her right back. Betty knew most of them and probably their birthdays, too. After Safeway closed in 1990, she went to work at A & B Foods for four more years before retiring in 1994. After a seven-year retirement, she went back to work at Sattler Gas for eight years, finally retiring in 2009 at age 77.
In her children’s youth, she taught Sunday school at Orchards Baptist Church, was a Bluebird and Campfire leader and assistant Cub Scout leader. Her hobbies included reading, Christmas decorating, making her famous Christmas cookies, working on Class of ’50 reunions and keeping track of local history and people. She had an exceptional recollection of names, dates and facts of our local history.
Betty is survived by her four children; John (Elisa) Ringle, Steve Ringle, Barb (Randy) O’Neall and Brian Ringle; four grandchildren, Justin, Christopher (Stephanie), Matthew (Christal) and Michael Ringle; four great-grandchildren, Chloe, Elijah, Hanna and Iris Ringle; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Wayne (Joyce) Poteet; grandchild Hailey Ringle; and nephew Robert Poteet.
A memorial service will be held at a later date because of COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Nez Perce County Historical Society or a charity of your choice.
The family also wishes to thank the staff at Life Care Center for their compassionate care of Betty. She felt lucky to be there.