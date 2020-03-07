Betty Jean Newby, 88, of Dalton Gardens, Idaho, and formerly a longtime Pullman resident, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Kootenai Medical Center, in Coeur d’Alene.
The family will greet friends at a visitation from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman. The celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. March 14 at Simpson United Methodist Church in Pullman. Vault interment will follow at the Pullman Cemetery. Everyone is invited to a lunch reception at the church following the concluding services.
Betty was born Aug. 20, 1931, in Albion, to Lawrence and Myrtle (DeLapp) Johnson. She grew up on the family farm outside of Pullman and attended Pullman schools. Following high school, Betty attended Washington State University, graduating with a degree in education. She taught home economics at Mead High School from 1953-56, when she returned to Pullman. Betty married the love of her life, Alvis Franklin “Frank” Newby, on Feb. 11, 1956, and together they made their home in Pullman. Betty worked at the Bookie on the WSU campus, where she started in the men’s department, later transferring to the business office. She retired in 1995, just short of a 40-year career.
Betty loved her family and always put them first. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother her entire life. Betty had many interests including her Tupperware business, bowling, sewing, crocheting and reading. Betty and Frank spent most of their summers at Deer Lake, where they enjoyed fishing and relaxing with friends. She and Frank were active on several Pullman bowling leagues.
Betty was an active member of the Pullman Hospital Auxiliary and served as treasurer for a time. She crocheted more than 200 baby caps for the birthing center. Betty was an active longtime member of Simpson United Methodist Church, where she served in various capacities of the church’s life. She was also a member of the Eastern Star. Betty moved to the Coeur d’Alene area six years ago to live with her daughter and be near her grandchildren. In her later years, Betty became the dog keeper of the family, making sure all their needs were met.
She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Mesenbrink, of Dalton Gardens; a brother, LeRoy (Sara) Johnson, of Spokane; and her two grandchildren, Logan and Christin. In addition to her husband, Alvis, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Johnson.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. The family suggests memorial donations in Betty’s name be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.