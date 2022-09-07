Betty Jean Hughes Ramsey, of Meridian, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, surrounded by family.
Betty was born March 2, 1935, in Lewiston to Nellie and Floyd Akers. She was the youngest of three, having two older brothers, Jack and Bob Akers. The family moved many times while Betty was young, finally settling in LaGrande, Ore., where Betty graduated from high school in 1953.
Betty worked in the insurance business and was a Realtor in the Boise and Cascade areas for many years prior to her retirement. She made many lifelong friends through both jobs. Her family and friends were the most important people in her life. In retirement, she spent much of her time playing golf (well into her 80s), traveling with her husband, Earl Ramsey, in their fifth wheel and spending winters in Yuma, Ariz., with a large group of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jack Akers, sons Joe LeGore and Bob Hughes, and a favorite niece, Jacque Olson. She is survived by her brother, Bob Akers, son Scott Hughes and Melissa, grandsons Tevis Hughes and Alecia, Troy Hughes and Misti, Joe Hughes and fiancee Natalie Huls, Lawson LeGore and Lorraine and two great-granddaughters, Tahya and Kayla Hughes. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 24, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1304 Main St., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to McPaws Animal Shelter in McCall, the Idaho Talking Book Service in Boise, or to a favorite charity.