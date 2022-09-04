Betty Jean Hughes Ramsey

Betty Jean Hughes Ramsey, of Meridian, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, surrounded by family.

Betty was born March 2, 1935, in Lewiston to Nellie and Floyd Akers. She was the youngest of three, having two older brothers, Jack and Bob Akers. The family moved many times while Betty was young, finally settling in LaGrande, Ore., where Betty graduated from high school in 1953.