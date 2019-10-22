Betty Jane Pyles Wetter Nesby passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Royal Plaza Care Center in Lewiston from complications of congestive heart failure.
Betty was born March 18, 1928, to Clarence Richard and Bessie Lena (McCullah) Pyles at the ranch at Leep Creek, 8 miles north of Enterprise, Ore. She was the youngest of five siblings.
Her parents paid 50 cents a month to the school district so she could attend elementary school in town. Betty completed her primary-to-freshman school years at Enterprise. She moved with her family to Nezperce, and graduated from Nezperce High School in 1946. She attended the University of Idaho in Moscow and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics in 1950.
She taught high school home economics in Bonners Ferry High School and enjoyed the students and community. She also sang and directed in the church choir, and helped at county fairs.
Betty married Paul Wetter on March 23, 1951, in Nezperce. Paul was the ag teacher at Bonners Ferry High School. They both continued teaching there and later at Sandpoint High School.
They were blessed with two sons, David Warren and John Richard, and over the years they had lived in Moscow, Eden Prairie, Minn., Orofino and Twin Falls.
In Orofino, they owned the flower shop and did substitute teaching. Paul also worked for Crites Seed Company and at the U of I as a grain breeder. Later they moved to Twin Falls, where Paul was head of the ag department at the College of Southern Idaho for many years.
Paul passed away in 1997 in Twin Falls. He and Betty had been married for 46 years.
Betty moved to Clarkston in 1998 to be near family.
She and John C. Nesby, of Bend, Ore., were married Nov. 4, 2004, in Lewiston. They moved to Bend for 12 years before returning home to Clarkston to be near nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Betty was always a happy, cheerful person with a smile for everyone. She was surrogate mother to all the family and in-laws who had lost their mothers. Her home was always open for short-term foster care. She was quite a gal and well loved. She was a wonderful cook and set a beautiful table. Betty was a quilter, an avid reader and a competitive pinochle player. Her theme was “living on love” hugs and kisses.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband Paul; brothers Mansel, Max, Elbert and Junior “Jay.” She is survived by her husband, John Nesby; sons David W. Wetter (Maria) and John R. Wetter (Liz); stepson Mark C. Nesby (Donna Jean); five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews in the area.
A family celebration is to be planned at a later date.
