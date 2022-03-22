“Granny” Betty Jane Donohue passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Lewiston, reuniting with her beloved husband, Jack, who preceded her in death.
She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who brought love, laughter and fun into the lives of everyone she knew.
Betty was born in 1935 in Orofino to parents Everett and Gladys Blackburn, the second of three children between brothers Mick and Bill, whom she adored.
She grew up in Cavendish, where she learned to hold her own as the only girl among several cousins who doubled as best friends. Later, the annual Cousin’s Weekend family reunion would be the highlight of Betty’s year right up through this past summer.
After Betty married the love of her life, Jack Donohue, in 1955 in Orofino, they quickly welcomed three sons — Tom, Mike and Pat — one after the other. She found herself happily surrounded by boys once again until their long-awaited daughter, Jacki, arrived in 1969 after their family moved to Lewiston. Jack would later reminisce with a smile in his eyes about the pride Betty took in raising their children and how proud he was to have her by his side.
Jack and Betty’s home was always open and usually full. Anyone who entered was welcomed as family, and treated to food, fun and the good-natured teasing that came with it.
Given how much Betty loved to feed everyone around her, it was fitting that she worked as a cook and cashier for the Lewiston School District.
When the grandchildren began to arrive, Betty became “Granny,” and spoiling her grandkids was her full-time job. That meant handmade blankets and homemade cookies — but most importantly, time and attention that made each one feel as uniquely special as they were in her eyes.
Betty loved to play cards and games with friends, though it was always more about catching up than keeping score. She cherished her memories vacationing and camping with Jack — from Hawaii; to their cruise to Alaska with friends; to visiting cousins Paul and Lee Pippenger in Mazatlan; to touring Europe with Jacki and her family; to Otter Camp, Winchester; or simply parking their trailer at Myrtle, often with a grandkid or two in tow. Betty knew how to have fun, wherever she was.
Betty’s sense of humor was a source of strength and joy for herself and her family. The best part of her jokes was watching her tell them — which usually ended by her cracking herself up with a signature knee slap before she could make it through the punchline.
Betty took great pride in volunteering for the Wishing Star Foundation and Orchards United Methodist Church, where she and Jack were members. With a natural talent for art and crafting, she made beautiful quilts, cakes and paintings.
But anyone who knew Betty knew that her family was her proudest creation. If spending time with them was her favorite pastime, her second favorite was bragging about them to everyone else.
Later in life, Betty enjoyed reading, playing bingo with her friends at Royal Plaza and getting her nails painted by the kind caregivers there.
She loved rooting for Gonzaga basketball. If she left any regret in this world, it would be missing this years’ tournament (no pressure, guys). But it certainly wouldn’t be words left unsaid. Betty was generous with her love and never missed an opportunity to tell the people she cared for how much they meant to her.
In addition to Jack, Betty was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws; brother Mick; brothers-in-law Art, Bob, Pete and Norm; sisters-in-law Lila, Donna and Jan; and many good friends.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Tom and Casey, Mike, Pat and Kim, and Jacki and Jerry; brother Bill and his wife, Sandy; sisters-in-law Penny and Pat; nine grandchildren and their spouses: Kobi and Missy, John, Jenny, Kiley and Ben, Addie, P.J. and Hannah, Sydnee, Ryan, and Courtney; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; many good friends; a lifetime of memories; and a chocolate chip cookie recipe that will live on.
Nothing gave Betty more joy than bringing people she loved together. So, please join us for a celebration of her life at 11 a.m. Friday at Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Jackson Baldwin Pay It Forward Foundation at jacksonspayitforward.com or the Orchards United Methodist Church at (208) 743-9201.