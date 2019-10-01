Betty Jane Blair, 73, succumbed quickly to liver cancer. She passed away in her home in Lewiston on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. She wanted to be home with her loved ones when she passed. She was surrounded by her loving partner, Tarvis “Skip” Rhodes; her three granddaughters; one of her grandsons; one of her great-grandsons; her daughter; and her twisted sisters.
Skip and Betty were deeply in love all the way throughout their school years. Once they graduated, they lost touch for a while, then reconnected back in 1999 and were inseparable.
Betty drove school bus for 20 years for the Winston-Dillard School District in Winston, Ore. She retired in 2004.
Betty was born April 20, 1946, at Prairie City, Ore. Betty’s life was so blessed with the reunion with Skip, and over the 20 years they spent together, they shared many adventures. They traveled all over the country, went on cruises, enjoyed going for drives in the mountains, loved hunting camp and sightseeing.
Her hobbies included painting, sewing, rock tumbling, making jewelry and using her cricket to make cards for every occasion.
Betty left behind her partner, Skip Rhodes; eight grandkids; five great-grandkids; two daughters; and her two twisted sisters, who were a tight support group for each other and brought much joy to her the last few years.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of the arrangements. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Normal Hill Cemetery. Brother Mike Warwick will be speaking about Betty at her burial. He is the pastor of New Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Lewiston.