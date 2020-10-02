Betty-J Travis

I was born May 14, 1925, in Utica, Ill., to Thomas C. and Lucille (Johnston) Niebuhr. My brothers, Bill and Jack, were born before me. Then 20 years later my sister, Karol, came along.
When I was 2 years old, my parents decided to move, looking for work and a drier climate for my mother. We stayed overnight in Winnemucca, Nev., and ended up living there until Jack and I graduated from high school in 1943. Daddy was a carpenter and his first job in Winnemucca was helping build the Scott Shady Court Motel. He also owned and mined quicksilver at the Niebuhr Mine in the Bottle Creek District. Mom took care of us.
In 1943, Mom and Daddy decided to move to Roseburg, Ore., where they bought a walnut farm from the John Travis family. My brother, Jack, and I stayed in Winnemucca to finish school. After graduation we rode on a bus to “about” Roseburg, where the driver let us off. Then we had to walk to our new home.
I started working at Western Battery Plant in Roseburg right away and joined the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. After World War II, Randall Travis came home from the U.S. Navy and we started dating. He moved to Pomeroy to farm with his brother in 1948.
We married Dec. 28, 1950, and I moved to Pomeroy, where we lived on the Deadman Creek until we moved to the house Randall and I built on Rice Bar Hill Road. We lived there until 1982, when Randall died.
I moved to Pomeroy. During this time I learned to golf, travel the world and became a snowbird. I spent many winters in Mesa at my second home with my Arizona friends.
I have two daughters, Carmel and Leta, who’s husband is Terry John. My grandchildren are Daniel Howell and Erin Howell, who’s children are Avery and Claudia Van Orden. My sister, Karol, lives in Roseburg and my nephews and nieces are scattered. My husband, parents and brothers have passed.
I belonged to the Gould City Home Economics Club, was a 4-H leader for the Gould City-Mayview 4-H Club, was on the Garfield County Equalization Board, attended weekly Ladies Golf, and am a 77-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary. I joined the American Legion Auxiliary in 1943 under my father, who was a soldier in WWI. I am a member of the United Methodist Church.
———
Betty died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Prestige Care Center in Clarkston where she enjoyed her last years with her special friends there. Arrangements have been made through Richardson Brown/Merchants Funeral Home. The Pomeroy United Methodist Church was her memorial choice. There is not a service scheduled at this time.