Elizabeth (Betty) J. Schauble, mother of five, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of one, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Spokane.
Betty was born on June 13, 1935, in Lewiston. She was one of four children born to Henry and Vera Kaufman.
Betty and her family split their time growing up on the family farm in Tammany, Idaho, where they became one of the area’s largest farmers, and in Spokane, closer to extended family. Betty graduated with top honors from Holy Names Academy in Spokane in 1952. Shortly afterward, she met the love of her life, Albert (Al) J. Schauble, at a dance in Spokane, and they married April 30, 1955. Later that year, while Betty was pregnant with their first son, Al was called upon to serve a 16-month tour of duty in Korea, during which time Betty and their first son lived with her parents in Spokane. After Al returned from Korea, they moved to Pullman where Al started his long and successful career as a lawyer and they raised their ever-expanding family.
Betty was a devout member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pullman for 60 years, and her life was defined by her unwavering and selfless devotion to her husband, her kids and her grandkids, always putting the needs of others before her own. Betty’s greatest pride was her children and grandchildren; she never missed a sporting event, milestone or achievement. She instilled in them a strong appreciation for family traditions and values. Betty’s home was not only a haven to her children, but to her children’s friends as well. To this day, she is referred to by some of her children’s friends as “St. Betty” for her loving kindness, and for her opening up of her house to them throughout the years.
Betty also had a strong passion for watching her favorite sports teams compete — Gonzaga basketball, WSU football and the Mariners. She also loved being at the Oregon coast with her family, watching the tides, strolling on the beach hunting for agates and teaching the next two generations how best to find them. Betty loved traveling, and she and Al went on many cruises and visited many countries and destinations throughout their 59 years together. Through divine strength and courage, she rebuilt her life at Riverview Retirement, where she loved her apartment overlooking the Spokane River and all the new friends she made there. Betty fought valiantly and successfully to overcome a serious illness for which she was hospitalized earlier this year, and she was so happy to be able to return to her apartment after her recovery.
Betty is survived by her five children and their spouses, Al Jr. (Cheryl), Steve (Lynne), Linda, Karen (Steve) Leaffer, and Rob (Gail); her 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Joe, Kyle (Morgan), Maria (Kevin) Ross, Ryan (Sam), Rob Jr., Kirstin, Lindsey, Jacob, Joshua and Katherine; her great-granddaughter, Ellie; her brother, Henry Kaufman Jr.; her sister, Mary Simon; and sister-in-law Jeanine Kaufman. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Al; her parents, Henry and Vera Kaufman; her brother, Harold Kaufman; her brother-in-law, Harold Simon; her sister-in-law, Mary Jean Kaufman; and her granddaughter, Jacqueline Leaffer. Betty is now reunited for eternity with her beloved husband in heaven.
A private funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pullman, followed by burial. The funeral will be streamed live. A “Celebration of Life” event will be held in Spokane at a future date. For memorial contributions in Betty’s honor, please contact Kimball Funeral Home (www.kimballfh.com) at (509) 334-3303. The funeral home has the family’s requests on file.