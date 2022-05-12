Betty J. Berry, 84, of Nezperce, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Grangeville.
She was born Aug. 29, 1937, in Orofino to Ed and Elvera (Schlader) Braun, and was raised on a farm 10 miles north of Nezperce. She went to first grade at Harbke School north of Nezperce, grade school at St. Anthony’s and later graduated from Nezperce High School in 1955. In high school, the girls had to do the high jump, she would always out-jump the boys, even while wearing a dress. After high school, she went to Spokane to Kinman Business College and graduated in 1956.
She married to Marvin Berry on Nov. 10, 1956, in Nezperce. They went to Pocatello, where Marv graduated from Idaho State University in 1957, and moved back to Nezperce, where they lived the rest of their lives — except for the winter of 1999, which they spent in Arizona as snowbirds.
Betty worked at a bank in Pocatello and several businesses in Nezperce. On Oct. 17, 1966, she started working for what was Nezperce Processing, and retired from Simplot-Jacklin Seed in September of 1999. Then, she went back to work there Oct. 17, 2000, retiring again in April 2003 when they downsized.
Betty enjoyed camping on the Selway River, reading, building puzzles and card games.
She is survived by her sons, Tom, Rich and Darrel (Sandi), who all live in Nezperce. She is also survived by grandchildren Cole Berry and Candy (Mike) Borbon, also Drake Berry and Laysn Berry. Also one great-grandson, Cameron, and four great-granddaughters, Sabrina, Alisa, Caylie and Amiyah.
She is also survived by her sisters and brother, Mary Lou Fuchs, of Twin Falls, Shirley Elliott, of Chester, Mont., Connie (Ron) Roberts, of Lewiston, and Larry Braun, of Nezperce.
She is preceded in death by her husband in 2001, her parents, her sister Dorothy Glass, brother Emile Braun, and brothers-in-law Rich Fuchs and Delbert Elliott.
Per her request, there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nezperce Ambulance Fund.