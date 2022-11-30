Betty Irene Brinckerhoff passed away from this Earth on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. She was home in Lewiston with her daughter, son-in-law and grandson, where she had been residing the past six years.
Betty was born Feb. 8, 1927, in Ainsworth, Neb. She was 95 years old at her passing. She was the oldest of the three girls, and she had two older brothers. Her childhood was not easy, and she often told us how it was to be raised in the sandhills of Nebraska. Her brothers were off to war so she, being the next oldest, carried bricks up the ladder for her dad as he was a mason, and she was expected to help.
Betty went to school in Ainsworth and there, she met her husband Lowell Brinckerhoff. They were married and then made their way here to be lifelong residents of Clarkston. Mom told me many times that the reason they came so far away from family is that they wanted to adopt children and Nebraska adoption was not working out so they came to Washington.
Mom and Dad adopted my brother, Brent, in 1955, and myself in 1957. Mom was a wonderful, loving mother, and she taught us so much about life. She was a lifelong member of the First Church of the Nazarene, and she held many positions while there, and I know her love of the Lord and community was where she was happiest. So many memories of her singing in the choir, serving on committees, offering to help those in need. She had a heart that knew no stranger. She had a glowing faith, and she was always willing to tell you about her love of the Lord and her church. She was able to attend the church’s centennial celebration this past year, and she was so proud to be there on that special day.
As Mom began to decline, her goal was to make it to my wedding this past September. The Lord gave her this time, and she was able to attend, and she was able to go stay a week with her sister-in-law, Joan, and this meant so much to her. Her remaining sister was able to come and stay a month in August to be with her and again, this was such a special visit.
We will celebrate Mom’s life at her memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at the First Church of the Nazarene in Lewiston. Pastors Paul Clark and Bill Bull will officiate.
A special thank-you for the support we received for Mom from Elite Hospice in Clarkston in her last days. Dr. Black and Marybeth RN and their team were very kind and loving to mom and helped with her needs in a special way for the family. We appreciate it very much.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell, in 2007, and her son, Brent, in 1997.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Barb Wegner-Lamb, and son-in-law Mark Lamb; grandsons Michael Wegner and Eric (Becca) Lamb; granddaughters Kimberly (Seth) McCauley, Sundee (Keldon) Schaefer and Emilee Wegner; sister-in-law Joan Miller; sister Jean Gilbert; many nieces and nephews.