Betty Irene Brinckerhoff passed away from this Earth on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. She was home in Lewiston with her daughter, son-in-law and grandson, where she had been residing the past six years.

Betty was born Feb. 8, 1927, in Ainsworth, Neb. She was 95 years old at her passing. She was the oldest of the three girls, and she had two older brothers. Her childhood was not easy, and she often told us how it was to be raised in the sandhills of Nebraska. Her brothers were off to war so she, being the next oldest, carried bricks up the ladder for her dad as he was a mason, and she was expected to help.