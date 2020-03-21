Betty Diggins was born Nov. 15, 1926, upstairs in the old Idaho County Courthouse in Mount Idaho to Dick and Ruby Davis Anderson. Betty’s grandparents, E. L. and Mary Jerusha Anderson, owned the courthouse at the time of her birth.
She passed away at Syringa General Hospital on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the age of 93.
She attended school in Mount Idaho through eighth grade, then moved to Kooskia and graduated from Kooskia High School.
Betty spent a lot of time with her dad. She went along on the logging operations cutting cedar poles near Kooskia and logging in the Cove.
During World War II, Betty and her parents worked at Lewiston Tent and Awning creating Red Cross Banners. In 1949, Betty headed to Pendleton, Ore., by train from Spokane to elope with Jim Diggins. They were married Dec. 3, 1949. Kathleen Louise joined Jim and Betty in 1960; in 1967, they completed their family with a son, Michael James.
Betty loved a big garden and would can everything in sight. Growing up, she spent a lot of her time with her grandmother, learning the old-time ways of preserving fruits and vegetables, and gathering huckleberries, mushrooms and medicinal plants from the woods. She was always eager to share her knowledge, and she ensured her children knew the essentials of survival as well.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years.
Betty is survived by her children, Kathy Moulton, of Spokane, and Michael (Pete) Diggins, of Burlington, N.J.; grandchildren Tony, Tom, Gracie and Michael; and great-granddaughters Claire Grace and Aubrey St. Elizabeth.
A special acknowledgement goes to Debra Martin for her loving care of Betty for the last several years of her life.
“Times were sometimes hard, but I learned a lot and wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Out of an abundance of caution during these times of recommended social distancing, we are holding a viewing from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville and a simple graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at Prairie View Cemetery. A public remembrance barbecue get-together will be announced and held later in the year.