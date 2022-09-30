Betty Dahl, 89, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Avalon Nursing Home in Pullman.
She was born at home March 1, 1933, near Remer, Minn., to Don and Illa Trott.
Her early childhood was spent in the Bruce, Wis., area. In 1945, the family moved to Elk River. She graduated from Elk River High School in 1951 as class valedictorian.
Betty Trott and Bernie Dahl were married Nov. 23, 1951, at Bernie’s maternal grandmother’s house in Spokane. Four children were born to this union. Most of Betty’s adult life was spent in Elk River. The family moved to Troy for 10 years and then they moved back to Elk River in 1973. She was a member of the Sno-Ball Rebekah Lodge No. 70 when it was in operation, and she was also a member of the Kendrick-Juliaetta Evergreen Friendship Club and she was also the Elk River city clerk from 1975-85.
Betty is survived by her four children, Becky Pierson, Dawn Tillson, Judy (Mike) Heath and Tom (Jaimie) Dahl. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one sister, Frances Blakely.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernie, in 1996; her parents; brothers Don and Lloyd; her sister Dolores Dahl; and her grandson Aaron Heath.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.