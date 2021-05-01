Betty A. Thornton, a former resident of Cupertino, Calif., passed away at age 97, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Auburn, Calif.
She was born in 1924 and raised in Kendrick. After high school, Betty joined Epsilon Sigma Alpha Business Sorority in Moscow. In 1946, she married Harvey A. Thornton. The couple relocated to Washington, and years later moved to California.
An accountant and comptroller, Betty worked in the Silicon Valley in the 1970s and ’80s. She enjoyed music, family trips to Santa Cruz beach, golf and her many activities with friends at Lake of the Pines.
Betty joins Harvey, her husband of 63 years; their departed daughter, Tamara Divine; grandson Sean Divine; and half-sibling Ronald Boyd. Betty leaves behind half-sibling Virginia Baker; daughters Penny Thompson, Wendy Nolen, Claudia Arndt, Katie Therien and Kim Anderson; along with 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Betty’s family will be forever grateful for her strength, kind spirit and unconditional love.
A private celebration of life will take place later this year.